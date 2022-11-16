Williamsville man sentenced to prison on child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville man has been sentenced to prison on a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 61-year-old Christopher Robbins was sentenced to serve 72 months in prison in connection to possession of child pornography charge.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, in January 2020 Robbins was identified as a member of a group on Kik used to exchange images and videos of child pornography. A search warrant was executed by the FBI at his home on July 2, 2020 and several electronic items that contained child pornography were seized.