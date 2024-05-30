Williamsville man sentenced to prison for shooting woman and then opening fire inside Buffalo clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 49-year-old Jeremy A. Griffin of Williamsville was sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court to 10 years in prison followed by four years of post-release supervision.

Griffin shot a woman with a rifle inside her Pennsylvania Street apartment building on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The woman was able to run away and get inside her apartment. Prosecutors say Griffin then intentionally fired multiple shots into the door, trying to get inside. Griffin eventually left when he was unable to break in. Griffin and the victim did not know each other. The woman was treated for an injury to her leg.

A few minutes after the shooting, Griffin went to a nearby clinic on Virginia Street. Once inside, video shows Griffin intentionally firing a shot into a wall inside the lobby of the clinic. Two security guards then stepped in and tried to take the rifle away.

7 News spoke with one of the guards days after the incident. Reynaldo Beckford told reporter Yoselin Person, "I would be lying if I say to you I wasn't scared for my life and the first thing that flashed over my brain was my baby who just turned three years old."

Additional shots were fired from Griffin's gun during the struggle. The guards were ultimately able to take control of the weapon and Griffin until police arrived.

Griffin pleaded guilty to multiple charges including one count of attempted assault in April.