Williamsville man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse charges.

The DA said that 47-year-old John A. Camardo III pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

According to the DA, between April 2024 and May 2024, Camardo engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was less than 15-years-old. In addition, between April 2025 and June 2026, Camardo engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a second victim who was less than 13-years-old. The DA said Camardo was known to the victims and the crimes occurred at a location in the Town of Amherst.

Camardo is scheduled to be sentenced on September 10 and faces a determinate sentence between six to eight years in prison. He was held without bail, and temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims.