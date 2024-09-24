Williamsville man killed in late night Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are looking for witnesses following a deadly crash that also seriously injured a toddler Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Sheridan Drive and Essjay Road around 9:40 pm.

Investigators say a Chevy Impala was heading eastbound on Sheridan when it collided with a Honda CRV turning onto Essjay.

The driver of the Impala, identified as a 23-year-old man from Williamsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the CRV, identified as a 35-year-old man from Amherst, was taken to ECMC and is expected to survive. A three-year-old girl in that car was also seriously injured, police say she is in critical but stable condition at Oishei Children's Hospital.

No names have been released at this point and no charges have been filed.

Witnesses to the crash and drivers who may have dash-camera footage of the area or incident are asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.