Williamsville man facing charges for violating order of protection and tampering with witness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Johnathan J. Rzoska of Williamsville was arraigned on Friday in Amherst Town Court on one count of first-degree criminal contempt, one count of third-degree tampering with a witness and one count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

The district attorney's office said Rzoska allegedly sent a threatening text message to the victim, while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection, and placed him in reasonable fear. Rzoska, who was scheduled to appear in court, was taken into custody after entering the parking lot of the Williamsville Village Court building.

According to the district attorney's office, Rzoska's court appearance on Friday was for further proceedings in a pending criminal matter. In August, Rzoska allegedly ran toward his landlord while making threats and in September he allegedly sent a threatening text message to his landlord. A temporary order of protection was issued for the victim and his family. Rzoska was arraigned on one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and one count of second-degree harassment in October in connection to that case.

The district attorney's office said Rzoska is also a person of interest in an active, ongoing investigation into reported threats toward the Erie County Court building and the Williamsville Village Court building. On Friday Central Police Services received a phone call from a person who allegedly threatened to blow up both buildings. They were subsequently evacuated and searched by police.