Williamsville East athletic director facing aggravated DWI charge after incident in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville East High School athletic director is facing an aggravated DWI charge after an incident in the Town of Wheatfield.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday and involved a property damage auto accident in Wheatfield.
The sheriff's office confirmed to 7 News that Melissa Spada, who also serves as an assistant principal at Williamsville East, was charged with aggravated DWI .18 or more, DWI and failed to use designated lane.
The Williamsville Central School District issued the following statement:
"The Williamsville Central School District is aware of an incident involving an administrator. We are committed to upholding the District values and take this matter seriously. We will conduct a thorough investigation, gather all the information from law enforcement, and determine appropriate action. We will have no further comment at this time."