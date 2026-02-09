Williamsville East athletic director facing aggravated DWI charge after incident in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville East High School athletic director is facing an aggravated DWI charge after an incident in the Town of Wheatfield.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday and involved a property damage auto accident in Wheatfield.

The sheriff's office confirmed to 7 News that Melissa Spada, who also serves as an assistant principal at Williamsville East, was charged with aggravated DWI .18 or more, DWI and failed to use designated lane.

Williamsville Central School District

The Williamsville Central School District issued the following statement: