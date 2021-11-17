Williamsville Central School District superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall appears on Family Feud

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville Central School District superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall and his family appeared on Family Feud Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district said the family won big Tuesday and they will be featured on another episode today.

Did you catch Dr. Brown-Hall's family on @FamilyFeud!?



They'll be featured on another episode on Wednesday after tonight's BIG win! pic.twitter.com/ffyCSOrxa1 — Williamsville CSD (@WCSD_K12) November 17, 2021

Dr. Brown-Hall was previously Chief of Staff for Buffalo Schools and was appointed as superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District earlier this year.