Williamsville Central School District superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall appears on Family Feud

Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 17, 2021
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville Central School District superintendent Dr. Darren Brown-Hall and his family appeared on Family Feud Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district said the family won big Tuesday and they will be featured on another episode today.

Dr. Brown-Hall was previously Chief of Staff for Buffalo Schools and was appointed as superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District earlier this year.

