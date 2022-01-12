Watch
Williamsville Central School District addresses "unacceptable" homework assignment

Provided by parent
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jan 11, 2022
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville Central School District is addressing a homework assignment that some parents say includes racist remarks.

On Tuesday, the district says they are aware of the "unacceptable" homework assignment and the district "does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs."

The parent tells 7News that the assignment handed out in a 6th grade Spanish class asked students to translate phrases including "You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly" and "You (politely) are pretty and American."

A statement was posted by the district on social media:

It is unclear if the teacher will face any disciplinary actions.

