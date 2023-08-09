Williamsville art teacher hosting fundraiser to expand Oishei’s Healing Arts Program to reach patient families

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The role that the healing power of art plays at Oishei Children's Hospital can’t be understated. Now, all of western New York has an opportunity to help extend the reach of the Healing Arts Program to even more people.

On Saturday, August 19, Thomas Knab, an art teacher at the Williamsville School District, will be hosting a fundraiser for the Healing Arts Program at the Hospital.

“Being an art educator, I know art can provide a lot of comfort for people and give them a nice diversion.

Knab spoke with some of the administration at the hospital and felt there was a major opportunity to use art to help the parents of patients heal as well.

WKBW An elephant mask created by a patient at Oishei Children's Hospital.

“Maybe your child is in the hospital or intensive care for a long stay. This would provide something for them.”

The fundraiser will take place on the 19th at the western New York Book Arts Center in Buffalo from 2pm to 5pm.

All funds will go towards purchasing nontoxic art supplies, which will be turned into ‘art kits’ for the hospital.

“I am hoping to raise between $2-3,000. I think that will be able to get us a nice number of supplies to create a good number of kits to provide to the hospital.

Carlie Todoro-Rickus has been an artist-in-residence at the children’s hospital for 14 years now and has seen how helpful getting kids minds off their recovery has been.

“I feel like this is a great place for me to be. I’m giving back to my community as an artist to people that are in some of the worst places that they’ve been.”

WKBW Carlie Todoro-Rickus has run art programs for patients at Oishei Children's Hospital since 2009.

She agrees that this would be a great opportunity for more people to take part and heal with.

“Please come out, I will be there to give you more information about our program,” Todoro-Rickus said. “Any donation that comes through this fundraiser or the children’s hospital foundation of Buffalo goes right back to our program.”