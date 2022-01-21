Wild finds at Wild Card Game: Fan's vaccination card found by fan who lost wallet

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday's Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium was wild enough with the Bills blowing out the Patriots 47-17, but here's a story that makes it even wilder.

Angelina White was tailgating with friends, but when she went to go in the stadium she noticed she had lost her vaccination card that's required to get in. Thankfully she had a vaccination card app on her phone that allowed her to be one of the more than 69,000 people to see the Bills win.

In the days after, she wondered how to get a replacement card, but those plans were quickly halted.

"I went on Facebook, and I kept getting tagged," explained White. "Turns out this other girl, who is from the same town as me, found my vaccination card at the game and posted a picture of it."

The woman posted it on a Bills Mafia Facebook fan page with more than 243,000 members to see.

White then posted about it on Twitter.

Those who were with me Saturday know I lost my vax card. I thought it was long gone but I just found out after being tagged on FB that another fan found it! She’s mailing it back to me. Best fan base in the world and it’s not even close GO BILLS! #BillsMafia #CityOfGoodNeighbors pic.twitter.com/P6nv1Oa7PT — xz-Angelina🤍 (@BillsBabe716) January 20, 2022

"I was like what are the chance someone found it, because you know there was snow out, it was muddy, thousands of people going to the stadium," said White. "The fact she found it in one piece was incredible to me."

The woman is mailing the vaccination card to White.

White, from Fairport, NY, said the woman who found it lost her own wallet, but she had it returned too.

"This is what our whole fan base is about," said White. "Being the City of Good Neighbors, and being there for each other," said White.

White was so inspired by the good deed, she now wants to return it by doing good for someone else this weekend.