Why you received a package from Buffalo Water Board

Have you received a package that contains a Brita pitcher recently? What about letters or surveys about your water? All of this is from the Buffalo Water Board.

Some Buffalo Reddit users wondered if it was a scam, but Delaware District Buffalo Council Member Joel Feroleto said it's no scam.

"I think the water authority is trying to get people's attention by sending them stuff," he said.

Feroleto said the mail you may be receiving is part of a larger project by the Buffalo Water Board.

"They're going to be putting in new main water lines," Feroleto said.

WKBW Viewer Some Buffalo residents have received this letter from Buffalo Water Board.

In his district, neighbors who live on Tacoma, Russell or Rand can expect the construction on the main water lines soon.

Chairman of Buffalo's Water Board, OJ McFoy said neighborhoods on Buffalo's west side and in South Buffalo can expect the same. He said, in total, this particular project will impact more than 800 homes.

WKBW Viewer Buffalo residents have also received Brita pitchers and filters from Buffalo Water Board as a safety precaution.

This is also why you may have received a Brita pitcher with filters. McFoy said even though they go through a corrosion process to remove lead, the Brita also reduces lead from your water.

"We want to make sure everyone is protected while we do this construction work," McFoy said.

When construction begins and workers notice you have a lead water line, McFoy said Buffalo Water will replace it with copper. McFoy said Buffalo Water was able to secure federal funding in order to do this.

"Those service lines which are the responsibility of the homeowners, because we have a major construction project, we are placing those at no cost to the customers," McFoy added.

McFoy said there are more than 68,000 water lines in the city, so expect to see more construction on these aging pipes in other parts of the city. He said the City of Buffalo has a significant number of lead pipes and as of right now they've only replaced around 1500 pipes.

"We have a ways to go to make sure that we eradicate all of the lead service lines," McFoy said.