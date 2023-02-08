Why the South Grand Island Bridge lights are out

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some drivers are raising safety concerns about their commutes over the south Grand Island bridges. Many have noticed the lights have been out for days, including Maureen Leffler.

"It's been very dark. You have to use your brights," Leffler said.

Leffler has lived on the island for 30 years. 7 News' Kristen Mirand asked if she has ever seen the lights out for such a long period of time. "No. Nope," she answered, "No, I don't think ever for that long."

Like many islanders, she uses the bridge every day and said this is an issue.

"I have heard a couple of people talk about it. My daughter and I were talking about it the other day because we were driving over it together. She's like, 'mom, when do you think these lights are going to come back on?' She said that, 'You know, they've been out for awhile,'" Leffler explained.

The darkness at night is what Laurie Schreiber has noticed too.

"My concern is like older people or people that have problems driving at night or vision issues, it's a concern for them," she said.

WKBW The Grand Island bridge has been dark since the blizzard.

The New York State Thruway Authority said in an email:

We are aware of the lighting issue on the South Grand Island Bridges and are in the process of resolving it. The transformer connected to the bridge lighting was damaged during the December blizzard and needs to be replaced. The transformer was 60 years old and original to the bridge. We have ordered the new transformer and it should be installed in the coming weeks.





"We would love to see them back on," Leffler said.

The NYS Thruway Authority also noted that the FAA and Coast Guard are aware of the outage.

"How long that's going to be? That's a question for the ages! I guess we'll have to wait and see," Schrieber said.

Many are hopeful the lights will shine brightly once again.

"We hope they come back on soon because we don't want to see any accidents or anything happen," Leffler said.

Others remain cautiously optimistic.

"I'm hopeful but it's New York State so, you know! It might be a year or two you never know," Schrieber said.

WKBW The FAA and Coast Guard are aware of the outage at the bridge.

7 News' Kristen Mirand did reach out to Grand Island supervisor John Whitney about this issue, but he didn't want to comment.