Why historians say Independence Day has a double meaning for African Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many of us have been taught what Independence Day is and what it may even mean to you. However, what independence Day is not and what it doesn't mean, well some say those lessons are few and far between

If you take a deep look at the year 1776, but through the lens of the African American people, Ras Jomo Akono, Access to Afreeka Producer said the idea of freedom becomes much harder to find.

"You have more than 150 years of people already in a subjected status and then there are people here talking about freedom and liberty and at the same time they're not talking about freedom and liberty for all the people that were here," Akono said.

Dr. Eva Doyle, Retired Buffalo Public School Teacher and Historian said questions surrounding hypocrisy of the Declaration of Independence can be traced back to Rochester, New York in 1852 when abolitionist Frederick Douglas gave his famous speech.

"He stood before hundreds of people and he said July fourth, this is not my holiday this is your holiday because my people are not free they are still enslaved and this country has not given them equality, justice and freedom," Doyle said.

She said this is why Juneteenth means so much. Juneteenth is their freedom, their Independence Day.

"When enslaved African found out that they were free, they had celebrations, they had parades, they really celebrated the fact that they were free because they didn't know it," Doyle said."

Both Akono and Doyle said they don't strive to share knowledge to spread division, they do it because they believe the sacrifices of African Americans deserve to be known too.

"I don't mind if you celebrate the holiday or not or spend time with family but I think all Americans need to know that it was not just white people who fought for the freedom of this country," Doyle said. "It was white and it was black."

"Regardless of what a anybody says feels or has an opinion about, the first person who was a martyr for this country was an African American known as Crispus Attucks," Akono said. "Every war since then the object of maintaining and wanting freedom really genuinely want it, we just never got our share completely."

Akono said there are many stories of African Americans that are yet to be told but if people are willing to listen to every point of view, real growth and unity can be formed.