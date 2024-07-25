Why cherries at Niagara County orchard are ideal for craft beverage companies across New York

APPLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — At Bittner Singer Orchards in Appleton, owner Jim Bittner grows millions of cherries, both sweet and tart. What you might not know is that cherries grown in Niagara County are considered to be among the best in the northeast, because of the climate where the fruit is grown.

"We can grow these high quality cherries, because there's well drained soil and we're close to Lake Ontario," explained Bittner.

The orchard is half a mile from Lake Ontario. The lake is deep enough so it doesn't freeze in the winter, which keeps frost away from Bittner's crops. In July, when cherries are harvested, the lake helps keep temperatures below 90 degrees.

"It's a unique place being on Lake Ontario," said Bittner.

"We're getting the best cherries in the country is how we consider it," said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder of Nine Pin Ciderworks, based out of Albany. Nine Pin looks all the way to the other side of the state to use Bittner's cherries for its cherry cider.

WKBW Alejandro del Peral, co-owner of Nine Pin Cider, with Jim Bittner, of Bittner Singer Orchards



70 pounds of cherries goes into one gallon of cherry concentrate that is then used for the cider. Since 2012 Nine Pin has produced cider made with fruit only from New York.

Bittner is a first-generation dairy farmer, who switched to fruit farming in the 80's. Since then he has grown more than 100 different varieties of fruits.

In addition to the 50 acres of cherry trees, Bittner also grows apples and peaches. Bittner said Mott's uses some of his apples for applesauce, and starting next week you can find Bittner Singer peaches at Dash's Market in Western New York.