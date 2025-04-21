BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What happened to Kathy Wilson? That's the question investigators are trying to find an answer to nearly four decades after the 33-year-old mother of three from Jamestown was reported missing.

WATCH: WHO KILLED KATHY WILSON?

Who killed Kathy Wilson? The mother of 3 disappeared nearly 40 years ago

Wilson disappeared on May 18, 1988, while on her lunch break from her office job.

Sixteen months after she vanished, children playing in the woods off Lindell Road in Lander, Pennsylvania, found what turned out to be her skull.

Wilson’s case remains unsolved… but investigators are following new leads.

You can watch our video podcast, Voice of the Voiceless, in the video player above.

