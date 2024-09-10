Where you can watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. If you're looking for a place to watch the big game, 7 News has got you covered.

Duende at Silo City is one of many businesses planning a watch party Thursday night. Olivia McCarthy says they are expecting hundreds to pack the backyard.

"We're going to be projecting the game so people can come back, bring their chairs and we'll be open from 4 to 10," said McCarthy. "I mean how many opportunities do you get to have this big of a screen? It's incredible and to be able to watch with so many people that's what brings it to life."

The Bills Block Party is returning to Chippewa! Dan Melcher says they are expecting more than 1,000 people. You'll be able to watch outside on two large video walls. Tickets are on sale now. VIP tables cost $200 and it's $10 for general admission.

"We're going to have food, beer, and merch vendors throughout the game. We're going to have a DJ playing outside during all the commercials and halftime," said Melcher. "If you buy a general admission or a VIP ticket you get admission into the street and every participating bar."

Another spot to catch the game is the Richardson Hotel.

"Doors will be opening at 5. We encourage you guys to come down early, and grab a spot on the lawn," said Nick Revelas. "We're going to have TVs and everything out here, large LED screens, food and beverage going on right here in front working with a lot of great vendors as well, and then bounce houses and everything will be across the lawn."

Revelas encourages everyone to bring their blankets and chairs.

"Grab a spot in front of the giant LED screens and watch the Bills take down the Dolphins," said Revelas. "It's going to be an incredible time."

You can watch a special edition of Leading the Charge at 7 p.m. followed by the Bills vs. Dolphins game right on 7 ABC.