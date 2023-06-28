Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beginning July 1 and continuing through the Fourth of July there are plenty of fireworks displays scheduled across Western New York.

7 News has compiled a list of when and where to see the skies light up with fireworks.

July 1

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls State Park

332 Prospect Street

Fireworks every night at 10 p.m. until October 9, 2023

Clarence

Clarence Town Park

10405 Main Street

Fireworks at dusk/9:45 p.m.

July 2

Salamanca

Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino

777 Seneca Allegany Boulevard

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Clarence

Great Pumpkin Farm

11199 Main Street

Fireworks at dusk

Ellicottville

Holiday Valley

6557 Holiday Valley Road

Summer Music Festival will conclude with fireworks

July 3

Akron

Veterans Park

Buell Street

Fireworks at dusk

Buffalo

Buffalo Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve with the BPO

Sahlen Field

1 James D. Griffin Plaza

BPO performance and fireworks to follow the game

Town of Tonawanda

Kenney Park

2000 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Cheektowaga

Freedom Fest

Cheektowaga Town Park

Fest runs from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

July 4

Village of Lewiston

Academy Park

851 Center St

Fireworks at dusk

Orchard Park

Orchard Park Middle School

60 South Lincoln Avenue

Fireworks at dusk behind the middle school

Boston

Boston Town Park

8500 Boston State Road

Fireworks at sunset

East Aurora

Hamlin Park

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Dunkirk

Dunkirk Memorial Park

59 Lake Shore Dr W

Fireworks from the city pier at dusk

Olean

Bradner Stadium

550 E State St

Fireworks at dusk

Bemus Point

From barges in Bemus Bay

10 p.m.

Lancaster

Central Business District

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Six Flags Darien Lake

9993 Alleghany Road

Fireworks at dusk