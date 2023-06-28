Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beginning July 1 and continuing through the Fourth of July there are plenty of fireworks displays scheduled across Western New York.
7 News has compiled a list of when and where to see the skies light up with fireworks.
July 1
Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls State Park
332 Prospect Street
Fireworks every night at 10 p.m. until October 9, 2023
Clarence
Clarence Town Park
10405 Main Street
Fireworks at dusk/9:45 p.m.
July 2
Salamanca
Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino
777 Seneca Allegany Boulevard
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Clarence
Great Pumpkin Farm
11199 Main Street
Fireworks at dusk
Ellicottville
Holiday Valley
6557 Holiday Valley Road
Summer Music Festival will conclude with fireworks
July 3
Akron
Veterans Park
Buell Street
Fireworks at dusk
Buffalo
Buffalo Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve with the BPO
Sahlen Field
1 James D. Griffin Plaza
BPO performance and fireworks to follow the game
Town of Tonawanda
Kenney Park
2000 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Cheektowaga
Freedom Fest
Cheektowaga Town Park
Fest runs from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
July 4
Village of Lewiston
Academy Park
851 Center St
Fireworks at dusk
Orchard Park
Orchard Park Middle School
60 South Lincoln Avenue
Fireworks at dusk behind the middle school
Boston
Boston Town Park
8500 Boston State Road
Fireworks at sunset
East Aurora
Hamlin Park
Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Dunkirk
Dunkirk Memorial Park
59 Lake Shore Dr W
Fireworks from the city pier at dusk
Olean
Bradner Stadium
550 E State St
Fireworks at dusk
Bemus Point
From barges in Bemus Bay
10 p.m.
Lancaster
Central Business District
Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Six Flags Darien Lake
9993 Alleghany Road
Fireworks at dusk