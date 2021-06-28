Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's not too early to start planning for the long holiday weekend ahead.

4th of July fireworks are on a lot of people's minds this year, because COVID-19 kept the skies dark over Western New York in 2020.

We're still waiting to hear if there will be fireworks at Canalside in Downtown Buffalo this year.

That's one of the biggest shows in the area.

Fireworks on the UB North Campus in Amherst have been cancelled for a second year in a row, but there are places where the show will go on.

Here's a list of some of the bigger ones:

-July 2 at Seneca Niagara Casino

-July 2 in Town of Tonawanda

-July 3 in Olcott

-July 4 at Highmark Stadium

-July 4 at Seneca Allegany Casino

-July 4 at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls

-July 4 in Village of Lancaster

-July 4 at Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence

For some towns, there was not enough time to plan a fireworks show after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The Town of Aurora's Supervisor, James Bach said Aurora moved its fireworks show from July 4 to Labor Day Weekend.

Olcott will be hosting its firework show over Lake Ontario on July 3 and a Patriot Parade on July 4. Karen Young, Newfane Tourism Committee Member, said it’s a family tradition for many to spend July 4 in Olcott.

“Everybody is really excited to be out and about! It’s also a beautiful setting for fireworks over the water,” Young said. “Even the little kid patriot parade, there was a customer in the shop and her 20-year-old son is coming and he’s going to be doing the parade because he’s been doing it since he was a baby."

