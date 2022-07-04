Where to get your WNY parade fix this Fourth of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Celebrate all things USA today! Parades all around Western New York are stepping off throughout the day.

7 News compiled a list of local parades so you and your family won't miss a beat... just don't forget your red, white and blue!

Town of Cheektowaga Independence Day Parade:

Follow decorated floats and musicians to Cheektowaga Town Park for a special Fourth of July celebration.

The parade route begins at noon at Harlem Road from Walden Avenue, ending in the town park.

Village of Lancaster Independence Day Parade:

Cheer on local service members as they march with community organizations in the Village of Lancaster at 2 p.m.

The parade will begin at Erie and Court Street, proceed south down Court Street, west onto Pleasant Avenue, south down Central Avenue, and conclude on W. Main Street near N. Aurora Street.

Firetrucks participating in the parade will proceed past W. Main Street and exit onto Broadway.

Looking to get a head start on the celebrations? Join the Boy Scouts in a flag raising at Fireman's Park at 9 a.m.

At noon, the Lancaster Town Band will take the stage at West Main Street and N. Aurora.

After the parade, you can stick around for the Lancaster Depew Boys & Girls Club beer tent and food truck favorites.

TRAFFIC UPDATE- Walter Winter Drive will be open to southbound traffic only and can be accessed via Commerce Drive before and during the parade.

48th Annual Lyndonville Lions Club 4th of July Celebration:

Lyndonville is kicking off parade celebrations in true American spirit with a military flyover.

While the parade itself starts at noon, you can expect planes overhead at 11:55 a.m.

Sgt. David Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient, will lead the parade of classic cars and marching bands as grand marshal.

An array of craft vendors and food trucks will be available after the parade on the Lyndonville School grounds.

Olcott Patriot's Day Parade:

Olcott is bringing on the classic American nostalgia.

You and the kids are invited to dress up in your favorite USA attire, decorate your bikes and wagons and hop in the parade.

Meet at the Krull Park overlook (Main Street, Olcott) by noon to line up. From there, you will march to Olcott Beach Carousel Park at 12:30 p.m.

Participating children can also get their hands on free ice cream, compliments of Carousel Concessions, and a ride ticket, donated by Olcott Beach Carousel Park.

Orchard Park Annual Independence Day Parade:

Orchard Park is kicking off Fourth of July festivities a little later in the day.

Community organizations, bands, service members and more will assemble in the Orchard Park High School Baker Road parking lot at 7 p.m. and will lead-off at 8 p.m.

The parade will proceed down to East Quaker Street turning through the Village then onto South Lincoln Avenue.

Awards will be presented at the village pavilion immediately after the parade, followed by fireworks at dusk.

