Where to dispose of prescription drugs in WNY on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday which aims to prevent addiction and reduce overdose deaths.

"National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications," its website says.

Below 7 News has compiled a list of locations in Western New York where law enforcement agencies are hosting sites where you can dispose of prescription drugs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Tonawanda Police Department, Kenmore Mercy Hospital - 2950 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

Cheektowaga Police Department, Cheektowaga Senior Center - 3349 Broadway, Buffalo

Hamburg Police Department, Wegmans - 3740 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell

West Seneca Police Department, Wegmans - 651 Dick Road, Cheektowaga

West Seneca Police Department, West Seneca Senior Center - 4620 Seneca Street, West Seneca

North Tonawanda Police Department, DeGraff Memorial Hospital - 445 Tremont Street, North Tonawanda

Amherst Police Department, Millard Fillmore Hospital - 1540 Maple Road, Amherst

Hamburg Police Department, Hamburg Senior Center - 4540 Southwestern Boulevard, Hamburg

Lancaster Police Department, Twin District Fire Department - 4999 William Street, Lancaster

Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Mt. St. Mary's Hospital - 5300 Military Road, Lewiston

North Collins Police Department, North Collins Police Department - 10543 Main Street, North Collins

Erie County Sheriff's Office, Elma Town Hall - 1600 Bowen Road, Elma

Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Pembroke Town Hall - 1145 Main Road, Corfu

Wyoming County Sheriff's Department, Attica Police Department - 43 Exchange Street, Attica

Batavia Police Department, Batavia Police Department - Alva Place parking lot, Batavia City Center Mall, Batavia

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Salamanca City Municipal Building Fire Department- 225 Wildwood Avenue, Salamanca

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, Delevan Plaza - 40 N. Main Street, Delevan

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Alstar Headquarters North - 738 Monroe Street, Dunkirk

Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming County Sheriff's Office - 151 N. Main Street, Warsaw

Le Roy Police Department, Le Roy Police Department - 3 West Main Street, Le Roy

Orleans County Sheriff's Office, Public Safety Building - 13925 State Route 31, Albion

Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, Perry Police Department - 46 North Main Street, Perry

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department, Old Five Star Bank - 284 East Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Sheriff's Office - 407 Market Street, Warren, PA

Westfield Police Department, Westfield Family Physicians - 138 E. Main Street, Westfield

Olean Police Department, Olean Police Department, 101 E. State Street, Olean

Youngsville Borough Police Department, Youngsville Borough Police Department - 40 Railroad Street, Youngsville, PA

Allegany County Sheriff's Office, Canaserega Fire Department - 10 Main Street, Canaseraga

Allegany County Sheriff's Office, YMCA - 133 Bolivar Road, Wellsville

Wesleyville Borough Police Department, Wesleyville Borough Police Department - 3421 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA

Erie Bureau of Police, City of Erie Municipal Building main - 626 State Street, Erie, PA

Millcreek Township Police Department, Millcreek Township Police Department - 3608 West 26th Street Erie, PA

You can find further information on the DEA's website here.