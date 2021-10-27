Where overnight parking restrictions have been delayed and until when

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Locations across Western New York that put overnight parking restrictions in place for the winter normally put them into place on November 1.

The restrictions prohibit parking on all streets during certain overnight hours to allow crews to clear snow.

Due to favorable weather in the forecast, the following locations have delayed the restrictions:

Town of Tonawanda - delayed until November 15 at 12:01 a.m.

North Tonawanda - delayed until November 15 at 12:01 a.m.

In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, officials ask you remove your vehicle from the street so it can be cleared of snow.