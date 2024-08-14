Watch Now
'Where else would you rather be?': Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation gearing up for big weekend

David White, President of the Bills Alumni Association, joined other Bills alumni Wednesday to speak about the importance of alumni weekend. You can watch his announcement below.
The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation announced its plans for the upcoming 2024 alumni weekend which includes a 60th celebration of the 1964-65 AFL Championship Bills team.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation is calling on players, sponsors and fans to help support their cause at the upcoming alumni weekend.

The organization is hosting multiple events to help raise money for a number of different organizations and charities.

It will all kick off with the VIP gala on Friday, September 6, at Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls. There will be an open bar, buffet, auctions and more. It runs from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

That Saturday will be the Ralph C. Wilson Memorial Golf Classic. It's taking place at Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course in Lewiston and begins at 10:00 a.m.

During alumni weekend, there will also be a 60th anniversary celebration of the 1964-65 AFL Championship Buffalo Bills team.

Alumni weekend wraps up that Sunday with the Buffalo Bills home opener versus the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium.

Since the foundation was established in 1998, it has raised $3 million.

Event tickets can be found here.

