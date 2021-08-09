Where does the impeachment inquiry into Governor Cuomo stand?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It could be just weeks before the New York Assembly officially decides if Governor Andrew Cuomo will be impeached.

"This process will be concluded very soon. When I say very soon, I'm speaking about several weeks," Judiciary Committee chair Charles Lavine, said.

New York State's Assembly Judiciary Committee said it is conducting an independent investigation into the Attorney General's report, which accuses the governor of sexual harassment in the workplace.

"This investigation, by Davis Polk, covers the allegations of sexual misconduct and related retaliation documented in the attorney general's report," Lavine said.

The committee's outside counsel will also investigate other accusations made against the governor.

"Including allegations that the governor improperly used state resources to write and produce a book... allegations regarding COVID-19 and nursing homes, allegations that he provided for preferential access to COVID-19 testing to certain friends and or family members," Lavine said.

The committee said the Governor has until Friday to submit any additional evidence.

The committee said they will have two additional executive sessions on August 16th and 23rd. They then expect to hold public hearings.

"We expect to invite an expert to testify on sexual assault and harassment. We expect to invite another expert to address the impeachment process itself under New York State Constitution," Lavine said.

After the committee has reviewed all evidence and heard all testimonies, it will make a recommendation to the full assembly on whether or not to proceed with impeachment.