Where are the cheapest places to fly in the U.S. out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Where are the cheapest places to fly to in the U.S. out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport?
UpgradedPoints.com used data from the federal government to determine average prices for thousands of one-way trips to and from hundreds of different airports.
The cheapest places to fly to in the U.S. out of the Buffalo airport are all on the East Coast:
- New York City — the cheapest deal, with the average price of a one-way flight being $154.30. About 1,400 people each day are on planes from Buffalo to NYC.
- Raleigh-Durham — the next best deal, with the average price of a one-way flight being $175.07. About 150 people per day make this trip.
- Orlando — the next best deal, with the average price of a one-way flight being $179.10. About 1,000 people per day make this trip.