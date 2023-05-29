'When it gets tough, you gotta push through it': First Line Brewing takes on Murph Challenge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The legacy of a navy seal killed on a mission in Afghanistan lives on through the "Murph Challenge." The challenge is named after Lieutenant Michael Murphy and honors the sacrifices he made when the Taliban attacked his team in 2005. Every year on Memorial Day, groups across the country host the Murph Challenge.

This year, the owners of First Line Brewing in Orchard Park hosted their first Murph Challenge.

"It's a very difficult workout," co-owner, Shane Stewart, said, "When it gets tough you gotta push through it and think about what those guys are doing overseas and what they go through."

WKBW The Murph Challenge is named after Lt. Michael Murphy who made the ultimate sacrifice.

More than 40 people pushed themselves on Monday through the Murph Challenge.

"It's really tough you start off with a mile and then you jump into 100 pull-ups, then 200 push-ups, 300 body squats and then you finish it with another mile all while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest," Stewart explained.

Not only is this a physical test, but it's an emotional and mental one. It's a challenge Stewart is proud to host at the brewery.

"It really means a lot. I mean we try every day to give back to our military and first responders and especially the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice," he added.

Monday's cause was personal for Air Force member Brendan Bartoo.

"You're just putting your body through a little bit of pain in honor of the people that paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

For Janine Maiorana, mother of co-owner Michael Maiorana and mother-in-law of Stewart, it gives her strength to know that this challenge is all for a good cause.

"We're all just getting out there doing our best raising money and bringing awareness to the people that honored our country and gave us the rights that we have to do what we do," she said.

WKBW Dozens pushed themselves through the Murph Challenge on Monday.

All while in the heat this group pushed themselves like never before to remember those for fought for our freedom.

"Today's the day that we take to remember all of those who sacrificed," Maiorana said.

Steward added: "The feelings around what this workout means I think will really push people to finish."