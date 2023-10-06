Watch Now
Wheels up! Buffalo Bills fans greet Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs as team boards plane for London

Posted at 10:00 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 22:00:56-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills took off for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London Thursday evening with a proper Bills Mafia sendoff at the airport.

The team flew out of Signature Aviation near Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 7 p.m.

Dozens of Bills fans were there to greet them and show their support before the plane took off.

Yuli Sirakov was among the Bills fans to wave the team goodbye at the airport.

"We have an incredible football team, so without them, this plane wouldn't be here," Bills fan Yuli Sirakov told 7 News. "It's incredible! It's expanding the NFL to different countries. And obviously, having an incredible team with an incredible base to go out and play."

