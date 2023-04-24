'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' is coming to Shea's Performing Arts Center on November 16.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. and organizers describe the live show as:

"Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!"

According to organizers, Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not be on tour and the hosts will be announced at a later date.

You can find more ticket information on its website here.