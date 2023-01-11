Wheatfield man facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for Niagara County police

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wheatfield man is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for Niagara County police early Wednesday morning.

According to police, 45-year-old John J. Cuillo refused to stop for police following a vehicle and traffic law violation on River Road just after midnight Wednesday. Cuillo continued driving southbound until officers deployed spike strips causing both his tires to deflate.

Police say Cuillo attempted to flee on foot into the woods but was arrested.

Cuillo has been charged with:

Driving while Ability Impaired by Drugs

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Reckless Endangerment

Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Obstruction of Governmental Administration

Reckless Driving

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations

Cuillo is awaiting arraignment at Niagara County Correctional Facility.