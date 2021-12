WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wheatfield man has been arrested for sexual abuse.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced 37-year-old Mark Bojt, Jr. was arrested and charged with one county of sexual abuse in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation was conducted after receiving a report of a sex offense involving a juvenile victim.

Bojt turned himself in Tuesday and was held for centralized arrignment.