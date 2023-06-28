What's next for Pano's on Elmwood? 7 News spoke with developers to get answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The lights are on inside a once-popular restaurant along Elmwood Avenue but like many others, it hasn't served a meal in years.

Pano's was forced to shut down during the pandemic and now 7 News is following up on what the future could hold for the restaurant.

"Every Sunday me and my grandparents use to come here every Sunday and have breakfast and I really wish it was open. Hopefully, it opens pretty soon," said Jackson Dugan.

Unfortunately, for fans of the restaurant like Dugan, it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Lia Lando spoke with Jeff Birtch, Vice President of Chason Development. He says, "There are no plans to reopen the restaurant formerly known as Pano's."

Chason Development also owns the building next to Panos "Eleven Eleven Elmwood," a brand-new luxury condominium building with dozens of units for sale. Birtch says several are under contract but there are many more that haven't sold yet, "There are 41 to sell and there are eight to 10 under contract. We would love to give anybody a tour who's interested in living there."

Birtch says the location and amenities of the building make it a desirable place to live, "It's a very walkable site and now it's adjacent to the AKG Gallery, which is much improved as we all know."

The building has a fitness room, concierge services, and parking in the basement includes electric vehicle charging. The units range in square footage and price. Birtch explains, "The top two floors are probably in that luxury category but the first two are more reasonably priced."

While there are numerous restaurants to choose from, within walking distance, Jackson Dugan was hoping Pano's would be one of them again. He says, "Every Sunday we would come here, talk to Mr. Pano, sit down, have a good breakfast after church."

It is currently being used as office space, no word on what is planned for the future of the building. If you want to learn more about the condos next door visit: https://www.elevenelevenelmwood.com/