What's next for McKinley Mall? That depends on the NYS Supreme Court's decision

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nathan Mroz, owner and founder of the BFLO Store, said he's excited the McKinley Mall has a new owner.

"You know a lot of times when you get a new owner like this, they bring new ideas, new vision. And we certainly feel like we can be a part of that," he said

After years of decline and increasing vacancies, the mall was sold to the Kohan Retail Investment Group for $8.5 million.

"They definitely got a great price for it. Which means that I think that they're going to invest more in it," said Mroz.

Mroz said they are planning to expand their cafe area, to give people an opportunity to enjoy the mall experience.

"A place like McKinley on such a very busy road and the busy area, in a beautiful town like Hamburg, we see ourselves there long-term," he said.

So what is the future of the mall? Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw said it might be contingent on the New York State Supreme Court's decision.

The town submitted an affidavit in opposition of the sale.

"One, I'm not sure that the sales process was as open and transparent as it should be. Secondly, without denigrating the Kohan Group, we have some real, real concerns about its track record in other malls and shopping centers throughout the country," said Shaw.

We've reached out to the Kohan Group for a comment but we've yet to hear back.

Another concern supervisor Shaw has is if the future owner of the mall will devote enough capital and resources to reimagine and redevelop the mall.

Shaw said there will be an oral argument in court July 8.