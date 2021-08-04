What's next for Kathy Hochul?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In June, New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul talked on camera about the allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I have every confidence in the investigations that are underway,” she said.

That was the only time she talked on camera about the Cuomo allegations.

“We are allowing the process to play out,” she said in June.

Now, that Attorney General’s investigation has played out, finding Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.

After months of not commenting on the issues surrounding the sexual harassment investigations, she tweeted the following:

Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service.



The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward. 1/2 — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 3, 2021

The Western New York native also stopped short of calling for the New York Governor to resign.

“I think the way Kathy has been handling this is perfectly,” said John Lafalce, former Democratic New York State Congressman.

Lafalce represented New York’s 29th Congressional District until 2002. Hochul started her political career int eh 1980’s as his legislative council, and he believes she is perfectly placed to take over the Governor’s Mansion.

“Anything she would say negative to Andrew could be perceived as trying to elevate her chances of becoming Governor,” he said.

But Lafalce says he doesn’t see Cuomo resigning unless he’s forced.

“Knowing Andrew he’s very resistant,” he said.

Governor Cuomo would have to resign or be impeached for Hochul to take over. Lafalce says her greatest attribute is her likability.

“It’s almost impossible not to like Kathy,” Lafalce said.

We reached out to Hochul's Press Secretary who told us she is “unavailable today” referring to her statement and saying she has “no public appearances planned today.”

