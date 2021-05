NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Social Security Administration has released its list of most popular baby names in New York State for 2020, with Olivia and Liam topping the list.

Here are the top five names for girls



Olivia Emma Sophia Ava Isabella

Here are the top five names for boys



Liam Noah Lucas Jacob Ethan

Both Olivia and Liam were the most popular names for a baby girl and a baby boy in 2020.

You can find the most popular names in the United States for 2020 by clicking here.