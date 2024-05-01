What's important to voters in the special election in New York's 26th Congressional District?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who should fill the vacant seat in New York's 26th Congressional District.

The vacancy was created by former Congressman Brian Higgins' resignation. Higgins was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center in November. He officially took over the new role in February following his official resignation from Congress.

Democrats endorsed New York State Senator Tim Kennedy for the seat and Republicans endorsed West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson for the seat.

7 News spoke with voters about what's important to them as they headed to the polls.

David and Patricia Herweg cast their ballots for the 26th congressional district vacated by democrat Brian Higgins.

"I'm a registered Democrat but I voted Republican this time," says Patricia Herweg.

Patricia and her husband David voted for Dickson. Patricia says she believes a Republican can help ease inflation.

"It's important for the taxes to come down," says Patricia. "The money we have to spend every week at the grocery store, clothing and just everything."

Nick Santana voted for Kennedy.

"One of the things I believe in is to protect a woman's right to choose what they want to do with their body," says Santana. "I also believe that the economy is going to get a lot better under a Congress held by the Democrats."

Thomas Aquilina disagrees.

"I voted Republican for Gary Dickson. First of all, I'm pro-life. Second of all, I like the candidates who propose properly using taxes," says Aquilina.

Kimberly Bragg explained why she voted for Kennedy.

"My most important issue is bringing the country together. It's so divided, I love that he's in with the people he wants to meet everybody. His commercials are all about togetherness... They're not about divisiveness," says Bragg.

While voters are divided on which candidate should win everyone we spoke with agrees something needs to be done to help people make ends meet.

"I have two grandchildren and the money they spend at the grocery store...it's astronomical! We need something to bring these things down so the families can live," says Patricia.

Polls close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.