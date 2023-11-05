What you need to know: Tyson Foods recalls dinosaur-shaped nuggets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tyson Foods, Inc. has recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday that the popular food item was recalled after the FSIS received reports of small metal pieces in the chicken. One minor oral injury has been reported.

The following product has been recalled:



Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “P-7211” located on the back of the package.

The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

The FSIS website states these products should not be consumed and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For more information on the recall, you can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-310. To report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed online here.