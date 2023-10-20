What you need to know: Medicare annual enrollment Q&A

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley sat down with Jean Kihl, a Senior Medicare Sales Representative for Independent Health, to answer your questions about Medicare enrollment.

Those 65 and older are now eligible to enroll for Medicare. Additionally, once someone has been on disability for two years, they automatically become eligible. It is important to note that you have until December 7 to choose your medical and prescription plan.

The following are some of the questions viewers asked:

Q: What are Medicare Advantage plans?

A: So, a Medicare Advantage plan is where you get all of your benefits through one company. So like Independent Health, we have plans that run from $0 on up. What we do is we include the hospital benefit, the medical benefit and part D prescription benefit. We also put wellness in our package. So in our plans, all of that is for our members so that they can live healthy lives, they can rely on a good company that's gonna be there for them, especially when they really, really need services.

Q: What is the choice with these Medicare Advantage Plans?

A: A Medicare Advantage Plan comes with either HMO, which stands for Health Maintenance Organization. With those plans, you use the network of the company that you are looking in, has their provider network. Independent Health is affiliated with 98% of the doctors in our area, all the hospitals, and just about all the pharmacies. They also come with what's called a PPO, which stands for Preferred Provider Organization. Those types of plans allow people to go out to other states and seek a doctor.

Q: Kathy asks what a Five Star plan means?

A: So there are, I believe 40 different components that go into a star rating. How we manage our medical on the back end for patients or members that are not doing well or are ill. Everything we do from authorizations to how fast we answer the phone when somebody calls. The hard work that's put into it is going to benefit the consumer.

Q: Karen is asking if there is dental coverage?

A: Yes, absolutely. Independent Health Medicare Advantage plans provide up to $2000 for dental on HMO plans and $1000 on PPO plans.

Q: Brian is asking if over-the-counter is covered?

A: Yes, and much more! The things that we cover for over-the-counter benefits include vitamins, allergy and cough medications, and compression socks for people who might need those.

Q: Silver Sneaker benefits?

A: Silver Sneakers benefits come to our members at no cost. There's a couple of different ways that you can enroll. You can go online and enroll in Silver Sneakers through their website or you can go right to the gym that you would like to join and they will help.

Q: Kathy asks where she should go to meet with a red shirt with her mom?

A: That's such a great question. We do have many sites throughout the community. You can go to any one of them. We are there for you on Monday through Friday in our sites from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And we are on the phone from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Q: Amy is asking what your biggest piece of advice for children helping their older parents navigate?

A: The biggest piece of advice is to be involved and ask those questions. Don't be afraid, Medicare is complicated, but we're always there to help you.

Q: What should you bring when you take a relative to a Medicare site?

A: What we always want someone to bring along is a list of medications, a list of their doctors, any specific concerns they may have. If they have their Medicare card already and they're enrolled in A and B, they can bring their card with them because we can look up certain things for them using their Medicare number.

Q: The other thing that seems complicated when you hear about Medicare is part A and part B, what is that?

A: Part A is hospital benefits. Part B is the medical benefits such as your doctor's visit, your lab work, your x-rays. You do have to have Medicare part A and B in order to have a Medicare Advantage plan or even a Medicap or supplement plan.

The full Medicare Q&A can be found above. You can find additional information about Medicare online here or by calling Independent Health at (716) 635-4900.