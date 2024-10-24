What you need to know as concerns grow about foodborne illnesses spreading across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — First, there were concerns over listeria in Boars Head deli meats.

Then there was an E. Coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders. The outbreak has led to about 50 illnesses across 10 states, including one death. None have been reported in New York State or Pennsylvania.

Now, TreeHouse Foods has expanded its recall on waffle and pancake products due to a potential listeria threat.

So, how can you protect yourself and your family? I spoke with Dr. Thomas Russo at UB Jacobs School of Medicine about what you should know.

"The strings of E. Coli that cause intestinal infections have been associated with various foods," said Dr. Russo. "Even contaminated water and products such as cider that are not pasteurized."

He said either the beef patties or sliced onions are causing infections linked to the McDonald's E. Coli outbreak.

Me: What are some of the symptoms of E. Coli?

Dr. Russo: Three to five days after ingesting the meal or ingesting the bacteria it can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea. And this diarrhea one of the hallmarks could look like bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting. People don't necessarily have to have fever but some can have fever.

He said in most cases people will recover without medical attention. He recommended good food preparation and hygiene including frequently washing your hands and surfaces to help prevent infection.

"The safest temperature if you cook your food to 165 degrees will kill and inactivate this bacteria," said Russo. "Do not cross-contaminate so if you cut raw chicken on a board do not use that board then don't put food that you're about to eat on that board. It's also important to point out do not treat this with antibiotics which could make your situation worse and increase the chances you'll develop that kidney disease."

Listeria is another foodborne illness most recently linked to deli meats. Symptoms include flu-like symptoms and in severe cases, patients could develop high fevers and meningitis.

"Listeria by far is one of our most dangerous food born illnesses," said Dr. Russo. "I think we're hearing more about this because our detection system to identify some of these outbreaks has improved."