What you need to know: Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on Wednesday

Posted at 3:07 PM, Oct 30, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beginning November 1, applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program benefits will be accepted. HEAP is federally funded with the goal of helping low-income households with their energy needs.

HEAP eligibility and benefits are based on:

  • Income
  • Household size
  • Primary heating source, and
  • Presence of a household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older or permanently disabled

Members of the household must be citizens of the United States or qualified non-citizens with gross monthly income at or below the amount per household size listed below:

Benefit eligibility is based on the last 30 days of household gross income from the date of application. One HEAP benefit will be awarded to eligible households per program year. Those currently receiving Temporary Assistance and/or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may qualify for an automatic regular HEAP benefit and may not be required to file a separate application.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. More information on the program as well as how to contact your HEAP local district contact can be found online here.

