What you need to know: Applications for Home Energy Assistance Program open on November 1

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Five steps to save money heating your home during the colder fall and winter months.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beginning November 1, applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program benefits will be accepted. HEAP is federally funded with the goal of helping low-income households with their energy needs.

HEAP eligibility and benefits are based on:

  • Income
  • Household size
  • Primary heating source, and
  • Presence of a household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older or permanently disabled

Your household may be eligible if:

  • A member of your household is a United States Citizen or Qualified Non-Citizen
  • Your household's gross monthly income is at or below the current income guides for your household size as posted in the table below or
  • You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or
  • You receive Temporary Assistance (TA) or
  • You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)

Niagara County Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz said applications have already been sent to qualified individuals who received HEAP last year and meet the Early Outreach criteria.

If you have not been notified that you qualify for Early Outreach, HEAP applications are not available until November 1.

Questions regarding the HEAP program should be directed to your HEAP Local District Contact. You can also find more information about HEAP here.

