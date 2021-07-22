What to know if you're attending Garden Walk Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Garden Walk Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 here is what you need to know if you're attending this weekend.

The self-guided walk is free and no tickets are required, organizers say just pick up a map and start touring. The even takes place rain or shine. There will be no shuttle this year but parking is readily available on city streets.

The walk's headquarters will be at Kleinhans Music Hall at 3 Symphony Circle. Here you can find maps, merchandise for sale and volunteers that can answer questions.

You can also get a map online here, at satellite sites and at select sponsor locations.

Satellite sites with maps

First Presbyterian Church 1 Symphony Circle (Restrooms!)

West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street

The Martin House 125 Jewett Parkway (Restrooms!)

Sponsor locations with maps

Buffalo



Daddy’s Plants 1250 Niagara Street

Dibble True Value Hardware 262 West Ferry Street

Gurney Becker & Bourne 976 Delaware Avenue

Schuele Ace Hardware 22 Summer Street

Urban Roots Cooperative Garden Market 428 Rhode Island Street

East Amherst



Badding Bros Farm Market and Garden Center 10820 Transit Road

Hamburg



Lockwood’s Garden Center 4484 Clark Street

West Seneca



Mike Weber Greenhouses 42 French Road

Gardenville Blooms 2723 Clinton Street

The two satellite locations, First Presbyterian Church 1 Symphony Circle and The Martin House 125 Jewett Parkway, will be the only locations with restrooms available on the walk.

Organizers say Garden Walk Buffalo is the largest garden tour in North America.

For more information you can visit the walk's website here.