What to know if your flight gets cancelled

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — With flight cancellations nationwide, travelers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport said they’re worried the same will happen to them.

“I’m just kind of keeping my fingers crossed,” traveler Daniel Wieser said.

According to Flight Aware, seven flights out of Buffalo have been cancelled Thursday, December 30.

So, what happens if your flight gets cancelled? The Department of Transportation says most airlines will re-book you for free on the next flight to your destination. If your flight is cancelled and you decide to postpone your trip all together, you’re entitled to a refund, even for non-refundable tickets; you’re also entitled to a refund for bag fees and any extras purchased, such as a seat assignment.

The DOT says your airline can transfer your ticket to a different airline, if there is that availability, but airlines are not required to do so. Airlines are also not required to provide flyers with a hotel room, food voucher, or any non-airlines costs, but the DOT recommends checking with your airline if extra accommodations are possible.

Some travelers say they were thinking of back-up plans.

“My wife who flew home before me actually considered booking a second airline ticket in anticipation of her flight being cancelled,” Wieser said.

“I did think about driving home for the holidays, which would have been a nine-hour drive, just because of all the cancellations,” traveler Lisa Infanti said.

The NFTA said it advises travelers to check with their airlines frequently and get to the airport at least two hours before.

Michael McKenzie says his flight to Miami has been cancelled three times.

“It’s no problem for one time,” McKenzie said. “But three times? It’s no good.”

And travelers say this adds a new worry to when heading to the airport.

“I never worried about it before,” traveler Barbara Brown said. “If I had a flight, I figured it was going to be there.”