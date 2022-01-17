What to know before booking your trip to Kansas City:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Riding high on the Bills 47-17 rout of the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, January 15th - Bills Mafia is now gearing up towards public enemy number one, the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We had to go - to make the trip. It wasn't a question in my mind. I made my mind up before I even got to the car after the game," said John Lang, known for his cult-like following and frequent appearances on the jumbotron as "Bills Elvis."

Joshua Bessex/AP John Lang, known as Bills Elvis, hoists his trademark guitar in celebration while cheering on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Lang tells 7News he plans on making the 14 hour, nearly `1,000 mile drive from Buffalo to Kansas City - but for those who plan on flying:

"Right now its about $450 round trip, and that's if you left on Friday or Saturday and came back on Monday. It's also important to note there are no direct flights - so you will have to connect no matter the airline," said Elizabeth Carey, the representative of the Western New York bureau of AAA.

"Planes are filling up. If you want to go, now is the time to book," she added.

AAA also tells 7News hotels are being booked quickly, but depending on the distance to the stadium, you can expect to pay anywhere between $100-$200 per night.

Tickets for the AFC Divisional game have stayed steady throughout Monday, hovering at around $150 for the cheapest tickets, on both Ticketmaster & Stubhub.

Plus, right here at home, local businesses are cashing in on the extra playoff games, and added interest in the Buffalo Bills.

"It has been nonstop. Everything is flying off the shelves for us. Hundreds of items are going out every day - its been hard to keep up," said Kai Mikolajczak, the co-owner of Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. The shop specializes in one-of-a-kind Bills memorabilia and vintage apparel, and tells 7News they plan on releasing vintage playoff clothing as the Bills continue on their run in the AFC.

"We just hope we can keep up with the surge, but the playoffs 1,000% make our business more successful," said Mikolajczak.

26 Shirts has also continuously been releasing new playoff designed material each week, such as these new designs to commemorate the win over the Patriots on Saturday:

Was it cold Saturday? Yeah. Did it matter? Not. One. Bit. Remember that amazing night with "Wild Card Weather" and help kids with cancer by supporting @PUNTpedcancer at the same time! https://t.co/RAzkY9D0XT #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/PWFgeizDXe — 26shirts: Buffalo (@26shirts) January 17, 2022

In honor of one of our favorites at the game this weekend: "Fitzmagic" is back only through tomorrow! Grab this before it's gone and help support @PUNTpedcancer! https://t.co/xUSAAobONI #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/jaheNTe1qG — 26shirts: Buffalo (@26shirts) January 17, 2022

"The playoffs give us such an opportunity to do so much more good in the community. When the Bills win, everybody wins," said Del Reid, the founder of 26 Shirts and Bills Mafia.