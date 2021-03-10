What to expect after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the world continues to fight COVID-19 new advancements in medicine have brought hope to the idea of returning to a pre-covid world. Currently there are three different vaccines being offered across the country — Moderna, Pfzier, and Johnson & Johnson.

“We’ve given 93 million vaccine shots," physician at Urban Family Practice Dr. Raul Vazquez said. "If something were to happen we would have seen it.”

Dr. Vazquez has been issuing COVID-19 vaccines for months and like many other shots, he said there are some side effects to the vaccines. But he said it is nothing too unbearable.

“No one turned into spider man," he said. "You know, they don't have any super powers. That’s the only downside to this. But everything else is pretty good.”

Here's what to expect when receiving the Moderna or Pfizer shot:

After the first shot: Soreness at sight of injection — can last up to a week

Soreness at sight of injection — can last up to a week After the second shot: Soreness at sight of injection and fatigue; sometimes shortness of breath and above average temperatures. — should only last 2/3 days

Soreness at sight of injection and fatigue; sometimes shortness of breath and above average temperatures. — should only last 2/3 days After the first shot if you had COVID-19: Soreness at the sight of injection, fevers, muscle aches, chills — should only last 1 to 2 days

Here's what to expect when receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot:



If you never had COVID-19: Soreness at sight of injection, fatigue — should only last 1 to 3 days

Soreness at sight of injection, fatigue — should only last 1 to 3 days If you have had COVID-19: Soreness at the sight of injection, fevers, muscle aches, chills — should only last 1 to 2 days

Dr. Vazquez said individuals who experienced COVID-19 tend to feel the side effects a little more because the body remembers the virus. But he’s said it’s nothing a little Tylenol cannot fix.

“And that’s the worst scenario," he said.