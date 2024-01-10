Watch Now
What stores will remain open at the Eastern Hills Mall?

The Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence is set to close its doors on Sunday, but Uniland Development Company tells 7 News that after Sunday, any retailer with an entrance directly attached to the parking lot can continue to operate.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 14:32:32-05

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence is set to close its doors on Sunday.

Uniland Development Company plans to turn the mall into a mixed-use town center with about 1,500 residential units, office space, retail stores, and entertainment. The goal of redeveloping the mall is to create a modern shopping experience for visitors and become a destination for both residents and tourists.

Sunday will mark the end of shopping inside the mall, but Uniland Development Company tells 7 News that some retailers with exterior entrances can continue to operate.

The following retailers will remain open:

  • Duff's Famous Wings
  • Lox Salon
  • Sto Lat Bar and Event Center
  • Chrusciki Bakery
  • Erie County Department of Motor Vehicles (accessible through the Duff's hallway)
  • Kidz Bounce
  • Bison Billiards
  • Pure Integrity Candles
  • Sport Performance Park
  • JC Penney
  • Orvis
  • Steel Leaf Brewery
  • Raymour and Flanigan Home Furnishings Gallery
  • WBBZ-TV
  • Flip Out Academy
  • Epic Church (separate building)
  • Firestone Complete Auto Care (separate building)

Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Vessel Church have been relocated to new locations with exterior access. Additional relocations may happen in the future.
