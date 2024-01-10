What stores will remain open at the Eastern Hills Mall?

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence is set to close its doors on Sunday.

Uniland Development Company plans to turn the mall into a mixed-use town center with about 1,500 residential units, office space, retail stores, and entertainment. The goal of redeveloping the mall is to create a modern shopping experience for visitors and become a destination for both residents and tourists.

READ MORE: 'It’s a new chapter in our lives': Inside of Eastern Hills Mall set to close January 14

Sunday will mark the end of shopping inside the mall, but Uniland Development Company tells 7 News that some retailers with exterior entrances can continue to operate.

The following retailers will remain open:



Duff's Famous Wings

Lox Salon

Sto Lat Bar and Event Center

Chrusciki Bakery

Erie County Department of Motor Vehicles (accessible through the Duff's hallway)

Kidz Bounce

Bison Billiards

Pure Integrity Candles

Sport Performance Park

JC Penney

Orvis

Steel Leaf Brewery

Raymour and Flanigan Home Furnishings Gallery

WBBZ-TV

Flip Out Academy

Epic Church (separate building)

Firestone Complete Auto Care (separate building)

Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Vessel Church have been relocated to new locations with exterior access. Additional relocations may happen in the future.

You can learn more about the Eastern Hills Town Center project here.