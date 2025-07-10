BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mosquitoes are swarming across Western New York this summer, and experts say there’s been a noticeable increase in their numbers.

Zach Roberts has been fighting mosquitoes for years, but this summer, he said the battle has reached a whole new level.

“I have been doing this for seven years, and this is the highest population I have ever seen,” said Roberts, a lead field technician with Mosquito Hunters of Buffalo.

A combination of a wet spring and frequent rainfall has led to an increase in mosquitoes across Western New York.

“We’ve definitely noticed an increase,” Roberts said. “Every time we come out and treat, it rains again, and that starts the breeding process over and over.”

Roberts said some properties have become so overrun that his team has even considered suiting up in full bee gear.

“There are places we can’t even get out of the van without slapping ourselves,” he said.

Even small amounts of standing water can quickly become breeding grounds.

“Something as small as a bottle cap can turn into 400 to 500 mosquitoes if it stays stagnant,” Roberts said.

'We've seen a very wet spring': Rainy weather brings mosquitoes to Western New York

While temperature plays a role, moisture is the biggest factor, he said.

“Of course, temperature is important, but the most important is the amount of moisture that you get," he said.

Daniel Stapleton, Public Health Director for Niagara County, said this kind of surge isn’t unusual after a wet season, but this year has been especially bad.

“We’ve seen a very wet spring,” Stapleton said. “And yes, that means more mosquitoes. In a dry spring, we see the opposite but this year, people are getting concerned.”

Stapleton urged residents to take simple, common-sense precautions, eliminate standing water, wear long sleeves, and use repellent, especially at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

“In the taller grass or out from dusk to dawn, wear long sleeves and use a repellent,” he said.

Roberts added those suggestions and added a few of his own.

“Keep an eye on your yard, tip and toss anything holding water, change bird feeder water daily, and if you have tarps or tires lying around, make sure you’re dumping those regularly,” he said.

As summer continues, experts say prevention is key, and a few small actions now can make a big difference later.