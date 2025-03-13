'We've been through the struggle': New poll shows 51% of WNY has debt from rising food costs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trisha Neal is a mother to nine children. I met her at the Martha Mitchell Community Center in Buffalo, where she was picking up bread, milk, vegetables and other food donations dropped off by Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

"I rely on this food almost every day," said Trisha Neal of Buffalo.

"We are out here every day," said Lenny Lane, President of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. "This is really an opportunity for this city and this community to rise up and take care of one another."

It's become even more challenging to feed a family, as food costs are on the rise. A new poll by No Kid Hungry New York found the following data in Western New York:



51% of Western New York residents have taken on additional debt in the past 12 months due to the rising cost of food.

Most Western New York residents said their health had suffered due to the rising cost of food.

41% of Western New York residents said their household is now eating less nutritious food due to the rising cost of food.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen large eggs has never been higher than it was in January; $4.95. That's more than triple the price of what it would've cost you five years ago.

"I pick up extra hours at work, I pick up a second job," said Tiffany McClinton of Buffalo. "As long as it's enough to put food on the table."

If you're looking for help or volunteer opportunities, call the Martha Mitchell Community Center at (716) 833-1038.

"Martha Mitchell is a place that's open to everybody," said Pastor Al Wilson, Martha Mitchell Community Center Director. "We've been through the struggle. We've been there and we've done that. And guess what? We're survivors. We had to survive all our lives, and we're going to continue to do it."