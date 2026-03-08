Westfield man charged with attempted assault after allegedly shooting woman

VILLAGE OF WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Westfield man has been charged with first-degree attempted assault after allegedly shooting a woman in a home on Saturday evening.

According to the Westfield Police Department, officers arrived on scene after receiving reports of a shooting in the Village of Westfield just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound inside the home. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, officers determined 52-year-old Jahmaul Johnson allegedly shot the woman during a fight inside the home.

According to police, Johnson fled the scene in a car and led police on a pursuit that ended in the Town of Pomfret. Johnson fled on foot but was taken into custody by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing and according to police, additional charges are expected.

The Fredonia Office of Emergency Management announced a shelter-in-place on Saturday night as police were searching for Johnson.

"The alert was transmitted as a precautionary measure to help ensure the safety of residents while the police activity was ongoing," Joshua Myers, Chief of the Fredonia Fire department said.