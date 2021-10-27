Westfield man arrested after following 10-year-old girl into store

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Westfield man has been arrested after allegedly following a 10-year-old girl into a Dollar Tree store and harassing the child.

Westfield Police say James M. Riscili, 64, followed the girl into the store on October 19th and repeatedly asked her if, "she had a boyfriend." According to investigators, Riscili then offered the child $20 and told her that if she took the money he would, "show her what a boyfriend looked like."

Riscili was confronted by police shortly after he left the store and identified by a witness to the incident.

Riscili has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct and harassment.