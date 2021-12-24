Western New Yorkers try to beat the clock, last minute Christmas shopping

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers say they enjoy holiday shopping for different reasons:

“Saying Merry Christmas and feeling love in my heart and connecting with others,” shopper Jean Gunner said.

“I like to surprise people with different things,” shopper Nancy Lanier said. “Just to see the expression on their face.”

And some spent the first half of their Christmas Eve shopping for gifts.

“We just want to bring joy to our family,” Gunner said.

“I usually never go out on Christmas Eve because it’s too crowded,” shopper Susan Colvin said.

Owner of Buffalove Apparel in Hamburg, Patty Watson, says hundreds have come out to shop this season.

“People came for everything, from their children, to themselves, or their entire family,” Watson said.

Watson says her store’s variety of options brings in the large crowd.

“Wallets, coffee mugs are a big seller,” Watson said. “We have gift cards and facemasks are stocking stuffers.”

And Manager of Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls John Doran says they may not have as many holiday shoppers as 2019, but they’re on their way.

“There have been tens of thousands of shoppers this holiday season,” Doran said. “We’ve seen thousands of shoppers come cross from Canada.”

And last-minute shoppers say they had no problem finding gifts for friends and family.

“We found what we wanted and then some,” Lanier said.

Most shops like the outlet mall and Buffalove will be closed on Christmas Day.