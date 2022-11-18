Watch Now
Western New Yorkers taking advantage of first snow day of the season

Lake effect snow blanketed portions of Western New York Friday and residents shared some of their snow day experiences with 7 News.
John in Williamsville
Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 18, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Good Neighbors is not letting this good snow go to waste!

Dozens of kids over in Buffalo's Delaware Park took advantage by sledding down Shakespeare Hill.

With a Bills hat to keep him warm, I'd say this is the best way to spend your snow day.

Kids sledding in Delaware Park on Shakespeare Hill

Over in Kenmore, another perfect #SeeItOn7: two siblings competing to see who can make the biggest snowball. The two were able to make a snowman with flowers growing in the yard, but better not tell mom about that one!

There was also an amazing snow band looking much like Snowmageddon of 2014. It was overlooking the City of Buffalo via the Seneca One Tower, Friday afternoon.

It was definitely a sight to see.

A young reporter named John had his live shot rudely interrupted in Williamsville, by his pup who just could not hold it anymore. The moment even taking john by surprise.

Of course, the City of Good Neighbors showing nothing short of its brotherly love, especially in a time where many might need the help.

Downtown Buffalo saw nothing short of that, and our "man on the street", Scott Pagliaccio was grateful for it!

For some canines, the snow is their fortress... oyster, if you will.

Molly Pataky, in Hamburg, shared this video of her dog getting lost in the snow pile.

We cannot forget about 7 News' very own, Jeter, who belongs to our Michael Schwartz, enjoying his first snow Thursday night, as the snow began to fall in Buffalo.

