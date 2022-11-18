Western New Yorkers taking advantage of first snow day of the season

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The City of Good Neighbors is not letting this good snow go to waste!

"I'm doing good!" John in Cheektowaga did a great job helping his mom Kimberly keep their family's front porch clear in the first round of lake effect snow. Great job, John! #seeiton7



Share your pictures and videos: https://t.co/azVZnBrSlK pic.twitter.com/ZDBKqBWm2n — 7 News WKBW (@WKBW) November 18, 2022

Dozens of kids over in Buffalo's Delaware Park took advantage by sledding down Shakespeare Hill.

With a Bills hat to keep him warm, I'd say this is the best way to spend your snow day.

Over in Kenmore, another perfect #SeeItOn7: two siblings competing to see who can make the biggest snowball. The two were able to make a snowman with flowers growing in the yard, but better not tell mom about that one!

There was also an amazing snow band looking much like Snowmageddon of 2014. It was overlooking the City of Buffalo via the Seneca One Tower, Friday afternoon.

It was definitely a sight to see.

A young reporter named John had his live shot rudely interrupted in Williamsville, by his pup who just could not hold it anymore. The moment even taking john by surprise.

Of course, the City of Good Neighbors showing nothing short of its brotherly love, especially in a time where many might need the help.

Downtown Buffalo saw nothing short of that, and our "man on the street", Scott Pagliaccio was grateful for it!

For some canines, the snow is their fortress... oyster, if you will.

Molly Pataky, in Hamburg, shared this video of her dog getting lost in the snow pile.

We cannot forget about 7 News' very own, Jeter, who belongs to our Michael Schwartz, enjoying his first snow Thursday night, as the snow began to fall in Buffalo.